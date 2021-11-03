Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against New York Knicks
    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against New York Knicks

    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup against the New York Knicks.
    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup against the New York Knicks.

    The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

    The full lineup can be seen in the post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

    Coming into the game the Pacers are 2-6, but won their last game at home against the San Antonio Spurs. 

    Meanwhile, the New York Knicks fell to the Toronto Raptors in their last game, but are 5-2 to start the season. 

