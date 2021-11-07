Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against Sacramento Kings
    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against Sacramento Kings

    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Sacramento Kings.
    The Indiana Pacers have released their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Pacers are coming off of a loss in Oregon against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

    Meanwhile, the Kings are 5-4, and off to a good start to the season. 

    However, they have not made the NBA playoffs in 15 years. 

