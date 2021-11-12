Indiana Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Utah Jazz

The Indiana Pacers are in Utah to wrap up their four-game road trip on Thursday night against the Jazz.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers are 1-2 on the road trip, and are 4-8 on the season.

The Jazz are an impressive 8-3 on the new season after having the best record in the NBA last season.

Related stories on NBA basketball