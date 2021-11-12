Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Indiana Pacers' Starting Lineup Against The Utah Jazz
    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Utah Jazz.
    The Indiana Pacers are in Utah to wrap up their four-game road trip on Thursday night against the Jazz. 

    For the game, they have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Pacers are 1-2 on the road trip, and are 4-8 on the season. 

    The Jazz are an impressive 8-3 on the new season after having the best record in the NBA last season. 

