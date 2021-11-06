Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers
    The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

    The full lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

    Coming into the game the Pacers are 3-6, but on a two-game winning streak after beating the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, while the Trail Blazers are 3-5 and on a three-game losing streak. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

