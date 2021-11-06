Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers

The Indiana Pacers have announced their starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

The full lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game the Pacers are 3-6, but on a two-game winning streak after beating the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, while the Trail Blazers are 3-5 and on a three-game losing streak.

Related stories on NBA basketball