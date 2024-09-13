Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton shows off gold medal on Pat McAfee show
Earlier this week, Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a variety of topics, including Haliburton's gold medal experience with USA Basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Haliburton and McAfee were together at the Indianapolis Colts home opener on Sunday, and Haliburton was spotted having a great time and celebrating big plays. Just a few days later, they were chatting in McAfee's Indianapolis-based studio.
"It was a good time," Haliburton said of his Olympic experience. "I had fun and we won."
Haliburton finally became a winner with Team USA. He played in three games during the Olympics as the United States squad got it done. The Pacers star was reportedly dealing with an injury during the event. "For me, Steph (Curry), KD [Kevin Durant], AD [Anthony Davis], for us to be on a team with (Anthony) [Edwards] and Tyrese is just super cool that we can not only show by example, but also just be around them," superstar forward LeBron James said. "They have their thing going as well, so we don't step on their toes or anything of that nature."
Indiana's star point guard pulled out his gold medal while chatting with McAfee. The former Colts punter turned ESPN personality said that it was the first time an Olympic gold medal had been in the studio where his show is recorded.
Haliburton noted that he doesn't wear his medal very much, if ever. "I wore it for the celebration and that night... but I don't know. I haven't really [worn it]."
The full clip can be found here.
