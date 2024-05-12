Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks Game 4: Haliburton & Nesmith active, final injury report, official starters May 12
The Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks for Game 4 of their 2024 second-round series on Sunday. It's a massive game in the series — the Knicks can take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win while Indiana can put the pressure on New York and tie things up if they protect home court.
The Pacers won on Sunday, and star guard Tyrese Haliburton led the way. They cleaned up some defensive mistakes and were better on the glass. They'll need to do that again tonight while maintaining pressure on Jalen Brunson.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for the action.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight and for the rest of the playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith were listed as questionable, but both are available for Game 4.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was successful during the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In the postseason, however, they are +26 in 185 minutes — they struggled in the first two games against the Knicks but were better in Game 3.
New York Knicks injury report
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery),Mitchell Robinson (left ankle stress injury), and OG Anunoby (left hamstring strain) as out. The former three will all be out for the entire series — Anunoby's status is unknown going forward.
New York starting lineup
Guard: Jalen Brunson
Guard: Donte DiVincenzo
Forward: Josh Hart
Forward: Precious Achiuwa
Center: Isaiah Hartenstein
The game will begin in just over 30 minutes. For more on Game 4, click here.
