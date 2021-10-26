Check Out The Photo Of This Indianapolis Colts Star At The Bucks-Pacers Game

Publish date:
Indianapolis Colts Star At The Bucks-Pacers Game On Monday Night
Mo Alie-Cox of the Indianapolis Colts was at the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox is at the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday night.
The photo of him at the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.
The Colts just beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in California.
The Pacers and Colts both play right down the street from one another in downtown Indianapolis.
