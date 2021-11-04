The Indiana Pacers Gave An Update On Injured T.J. Warren After They Beat The New York Knicks

Publish date:
Injury News: The Indiana Pacers Gave An Update On T.J. Warren After They Beat The New York Knicks
The Indiana Pacers provided an update for T.J. Warren who has yet to play this season.
The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 111-98 in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.
The win improves the Pacers to a 3-6 record, and puts them on a two-game winning streak.
As for the Knicks they fall to 5-3.
After the game, the Pacers provided an update on T.J. Warren who has yet to play this season.
The update given by head coach Rick Carlisle can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.
