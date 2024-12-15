Is Brandon Ingram Playing? Full Injury Report For Pacers vs Pelicans
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Sunday and will look to get their second consecutive win. Indiana took down the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the week and now holds a record of 11-15.
It has been a very up-and-down year for the Pacers but the team has been pushing through all adversity that has come their way. As they get set to face off against New Orleans in this game, Indiana will do so against an undermanned Pelicans squad.
New Orleans has been hit hard with injuries this season, especially to their stars. For this game, star forward Brandon Ingram has been ruled out while he deals with a left ankle sprain.
In addition to Ingram, New Orleans has ruled out multiple other players. Guard Jose Alvarado has a left hamstring strain, guard Jordan Hawkins has a lumbar spine annular fissure, forward Karlo Matkovic has a low back disc protrusion, forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is dealing with a non-Covid illness, and star forward Zion Williamson remains out with a left hamstring strain.
Forward Javonte Green is listed as questionable for the game, giving New Orleans the chance to have one added player to the active roster.
As for the Pacers, they also have an extensive injury report ahead of this game. Pacers reporter Dustin Dopirak for the Indianapolis Star provided an update on Indiana.
"Pacers' injury report for tomorrow is the same as Friday. Nembhard not on it anymore. Nesmith and Sheppard still out. (Jackson and Wiseman obviously still out."
The Pacers have been hit with some crucial injuries to start the year and it's a big reason why they have struggled. The consistency level from game to game just hasn't been there for Indiana and it's played a massive part in the overall frustration level of the team.
But heading into this game against the 5-21 Pelicans, Indiana has a chance to start getting back on track. If they can come away with the win, it could go a long way considering that Indiana has a tough next few games.
The Pacers will be taking on the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings after this Pelicans game. It will be a tough few matchups but Indiana is confident that they can weather the storm.
More Pacers: Pacers Trade For Center, Major Injury Updates, Big Man Waived
Should Pacers Go After Former G League MVP to Bolster Frontcourt?