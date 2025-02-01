Is Clint Capela Playing vs Pacers? Hawks Release Full Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks today but there could be some firepower missing from the lineups. Hawks center Clint Capela has been ruled out for this contest, giving Indiana a small advantage heading into this game.
Capela has averaged 9.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. The veteran has anchored the Hawks frontline over the past few years but he could be on the move before the trade deadline.
The Hawks have reportedly been looking into dealing Capela ahead of the trade deadline and with him being a free agent at the end of the year, it seems like it could happen. Capela could help any contender and the Pacers have even been linked to him previously.
But for now, Capela is with the Hawks despite not playing in this game today. Atlanta could be keeping him out due to trade talks, a tactic that teams will use as the days before the trade deadline dwindle down.
Without Capela, the Hawks will likely be undersized in this game. Pacers center Myles Turner could look to take advantage of this and dominate all over the court.
Turner has been on the trade block himself since he will also be a free agent at the end of the year. But the likelihood of Indiana moving on from him seems low, even if it may make sense for the future of the franchise.
More news: Trae Young Injury Status For Pacers vs Hawks
The Pacers have been one of the best teams in the NBA of late, putting their slow start to the season behind them. Indiana has pushed itself toward the top of the Eastern Conference standings, currently sitting in fifth place.
Getting a win over the Hawks could go a long way as it would see Indiana move into fourth place, just ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers have won eight of their last 10 games overall so they should be feeling very confident heading into this matchup with Atlanta.
More Pacers news:
Pacers Rumors: Insider Reveals Steep Price it Would Take to Trade Myles Turner
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Being Linked to West Powerhouse Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline
Pacers Could Get Into Bidding War For $17M Guard From East Rival
Pacers Have Received 'Significant Offers' for Starter Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.