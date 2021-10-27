Bucks Crush Pacers; Is Antetokounmpo The Best Player In The World?

    • October 27, 2021
    Is Giannis Antetokounmpo The Best Player In The NBA?
    The Milwaukee Bucks led by Giannis Antetokounmpo beat the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening.
    NBA fans are always eager to have a discussion about who the best player in the NBA is, which also means the world. 

    Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo are all names that have surfaced in these discussions over the last three years. 

    Antetokounmpo is the hottest name out of all of them, because he just led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA Championship in over 50-years, and won the Finals MVP during his impressive post-season run. 

    On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks finished out their road-trip in Indianapolis against the Pacers and while they had been on the road for several days, they looked like a team full of energy. 

    Not to mention they also played more games than anyone in the NBA last season (minutes the Phoenix Suns who played the same amount of games). 

    On the new season, the Bucks are 3-1 and Antetokounmpo is already in great form averaging 24.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. 

    Out of all of the other players that get mentioned in the best player in the world conversation, he's easily the best defender (outside of maybe Leonard who isn't healthy right now) and he's won to win a Defensive Player of The Year award. 

    In the game against the Pacers, Antetokounmpo had 30 points, ten rebounds and nine assists.

    He came just one assist shy of a triple-double. 

    He also had one steal and two blocks. 

    While there is no correct answer on who the best player in the world is, Antetokounmpo currently has a good case to hold that title. 

