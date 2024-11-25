Is Myles Turner Playing? Full Injury Report For Pacers vs Pelicans
The Indiana Pacers will play their 18th game of the season on Monday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Pacers, who have a 7-10 record, will take on the Pelicans, the most depleted team in the league. The Pacers are also depleted, but they will have a key player for this matchup, their star center, Myles Turner.
After being listed as questionable, Turner has been upgraded to available for this matchup. Since Monday is the second leg of a back-to-back, it was expected the Pacers were to be cautious.
Turner has been solid for the Pacers this season, averaging 16.4 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.9 blocks in 32.4 minutes of action and 15 games played.
Turner recorded 10 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, along with nine rebounds, one assists, one block, and two steals in 30 minutes of action against the Wizards on Sunday. The Pacers would have been severely thin in the frontcourt position without Turner in the lineup.
Furphy has also been ruled out of this contest due to an ankle injury. Furphy was deemed available to return after spraining his ankle during Sunday's win over the Wizards, but he'll be sidelined for the second half of Indiana's back-to-back set.
Furphy has been thrust into the lineup due to the absence of Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Ben Sheppard, all of whom are out with injuries.
With Furphy out, T.J. McConnell, Quenton Jackson, and Jarace Walker are all candidates for a few extra minutes.
In one game this season, Furphy has averaged 2.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 9.4 minutes of action.
The Pelicans will still be without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and Herb Jones, just to name a few. However, a new name came up on the injury report: former All-Sar forward Brandon Ingram.
Ingram is ruled out due to a calf injury. Ingram missed his first game of the 2024-25 regular season against the Cavaliers this past Wednesday due to bilateral ankle sprains, but he will miss Monday's game due to a right calf issue.
Due to Ingram's injury, Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl should see additional minutes, and CJ McCollum (adductor) will see more usage on offense.
The Pacers will look to get back in the win column after losing five of their last seven games.
