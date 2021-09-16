Derrick Rose Better Than Pacers' Caris LeVert?

September 16, 2021
Is New York Knicks' Derrick Rose Better Than Than Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball And Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert? NBA 2k22 Ratings Say So

Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks has a higher rating in NBA 2k22 than Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers and Lozno Ball of the Chicago Bulls.
Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks has a higher rating in NBA 2k22 than Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers and Lozno Ball of the Chicago Bulls.

Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks had an excellent season last year. 

Rose, a former NBA MVP, had to transform his game from being super explosive (after several injuries) to being a moderate-tempo player. 

The 32 year old has not made an All-Star game since 2012, but he was a supremely productive player on the fourth seed Knicks. 

Last season he averaged 14.7 points and 4.2 assists per game. 

In the newest version of NBA 2k22, the game gave him an 83 overall rating. 

That ranking is higher than both Lonzo Ball (82 overall) of the Chicago Bulls, and Caris LeVert (82 overall) of the Indiana Pacers. 

Rose being ranked ahead of Ball is a close one. 

Ball played on a worse team, and put up very similar numbers; 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. 

The New Orleans Pelicans were 31-41, while the Knicks were 41-31. 

The edge deserves to go to Rose. 

However, LeVert is a more interesting analysis. 

The Pacers were not very good, and were 34-38 on the season. 

They missed the playoffs by one game after they lost the second play-in game (which LeVert did not play in). 

On the contrary, LeVert had a much better season than Rose from a numbers stand point. 

LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. 

Therefore, he averaged a substantial amount of points more than Rose, and more assists. 

If Rose was an 83 than LeVert probably should have been an 83 overall rating or even potentially better. 

The full list of ratings for NBA 2k22 can be seen here. 

