NBA News: Ja Morant Status in Grizzlies Kings Game

Ja Morant will miss the Grizzlies and Kings game on Friday.
The Memphis Grizzlies are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference, and as of Friday, would have a date with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA's first-ever play-in tourney.

On Friday evening, they are in Memphis hosting the Sacramento Kings, who have had a rough season. The Kings (31-39) will miss the playoffs yet again.

The Grizzlies (37-33) have many players out of the lineup on Friday, and one of those players they are missing is star point guard Ja Morant.

Morant is out due to a back injury, and his status can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Grizzlies are 3.5 point favorites over the Kings on Friday, according to FanDuel.

