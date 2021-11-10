Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Pacers-Nuggets Game
    Jamal Murray will not be available for the Denver Nuggets then they play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
    The Denver Nuggets will host the Indiana Pacers in Colorado on Wednesday night, but will be without their star point guard Jamal Murray. 

    The status of Murray for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Tony East of Forbes.

    Coming into the game, the Pacers have had two days of rest since their last game against the Sacramento Kings (which was a win). 

    They are 4-7 on the season, while the Nuggets are 6-4.

