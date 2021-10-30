Publish date:
James Harden Had A Shocking Stat In The Pacers-Nets Game On Friday
James Harden attempted 19 free throws on Friday night in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
Through the first five games of the season James Harden had only attempted 15 total free throws.
On Friday night against the Indiana Pacers the Brooklyn Nets star attempted 19 (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).
The NBA changed the way they officiate shooting fouls this season, which is a big part of why Harden probably did not get to the line very much in the first five games.
Read More
He finished Friday night shooting 16/19 from the free throw line, scoring 29 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
The Nets advanced to 3-3 with the 105-98 win, while the Pacers fell to 1-5.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.