James Harden Had A Shocking Stat In The Pacers-Nets Game

Through the first five games of the season James Harden had only attempted 15 total free throws.

On Friday night against the Indiana Pacers the Brooklyn Nets star attempted 19 (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).

The NBA changed the way they officiate shooting fouls this season, which is a big part of why Harden probably did not get to the line very much in the first five games.

He finished Friday night shooting 16/19 from the free throw line, scoring 29 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

The Nets advanced to 3-3 with the 105-98 win, while the Pacers fell to 1-5.

