NBA News: Nets' James Harden Official Status on Sunday Against Cavs

James Harden will miss the Nets and Cavs game on Sunday.
The Brooklyn Nets have gotten James Harden back in action the last two games against the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls (both wins), but on Sunday in the regular-season finale, Harden will miss the game. 

The Nets are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and a win would solidify them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Harden is out due to "injury management," and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Nets will enter the post-season with their big-three of Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant not having much time spent together on the court during the regular season due to various injuries throughout the season. 

The Nets are 13-point favorites for the game, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE

