NBA News: Nets' James Harden Official Status on Sunday Against Cavs
James Harden will miss the Nets and Cavs game on Sunday.
The Brooklyn Nets have gotten James Harden back in action the last two games against the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls (both wins), but on Sunday in the regular-season finale, Harden will miss the game.
The Nets are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and a win would solidify them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Harden is out due to "injury management," and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Nets will enter the post-season with their big-three of Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant not having much time spent together on the court during the regular season due to various injuries throughout the season.
The Nets are 13-point favorites for the game, according to FanDuel.
