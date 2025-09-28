James Wiseman Receives Major Update on Competition for Pacers Roster Spot
The Indiana Pacers are trying to narrow down their roster for opening night. They have been bringing in several different players for workouts ahead of training camp, which starts next week.
Right now, the Pacers have four centers on the roster. That's fine ahead of training camp, with teams allowed to have 20 players on the roster. James Wiseman is looking like he could be one of the odd men out.
It has been reported that Wiseman is one of the players on the cutting block. His chances of making the team have now been updated ahead of training camp.
Pacers' center James Wiseman will have to fight with Delon Wright for final roster spot
NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints believes that Wiseman will be battling with newly signed Wright for the final roster spot, along with Tony Bradley.
"Instead, the Pacers will be signing Delon Wright to the same non-guaranteed deal, assuming he passes his physical," Siegel writes. "Wright will join Tony Bradley and James Wiseman as three players fighting for two roster spots in the preseason. Wiseman has a handful of fans in the Pacers organization and is said to be an early frontrunner for one of the two open spots, sources said."
Wright will come in to battle Quenton Jackson and Kam Jones for the third point guard spot. That is a big spot to fill with Tyrese Haliburton out for the year with a torn Achilles.
The Pacers will need their centers to step up
For the first time in a decade, the Pacers won't have Myles Turner as the starting center. That means that someone on the roster is going to start for the first time, although Wiseman did start for a time with the Warriors.
Right now, it's not likely that Wiseman has a shot at that starting spot. He's just not good enough compared to Isaiah Jackson and Jay Huff. Huff gives the Pacers the ability to spread the floor, while Jackson is a rim-runner.
So far in his NBA career, Wiseman is averaging 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He is shooting 56 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
