Jayson Tatum Status for Suns Game
Jayson Tatum will play for the Boston Celtics Thursday when they go up against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced on Twitter.
The Suns are coming off a win last night in Philadelphia against the 76ers, who did not have Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. However, on the second night of a back-to-back in Boston, they will have a much larger task at hand.
The Suns are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, behind stellar play from Devin Booker and Chris Paul.
Meanwhile, the Celtics, with All-Stars Tatum and Jaylen Brown and former All-Star Kemba Walker, have not met expectations this season. Right now, they would not have home-court advantage in the playoffs.
Before the season, many people thought the Celtics would be a Finals contender after their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA bubble.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announces on Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- Pacers lost in Indiana on Monday night to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.