Jayson Tatum Status for Suns Game

Jayson Tatum will play for the Boston Celtics Thursday when they go up against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced on Twitter.

The Suns are coming off a win last night in Philadelphia against the 76ers, who did not have Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. However, on the second night of a back-to-back in Boston, they will have a much larger task at hand.

The Suns are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, behind stellar play from Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Meanwhile, the Celtics, with All-Stars Tatum and Jaylen Brown and former All-Star Kemba Walker, have not met expectations this season. Right now, they would not have home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Before the season, many people thought the Celtics would be a Finals contender after their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA bubble.