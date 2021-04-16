Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder Gives Thoughts on Donovan Mitchell Injury Against Pacers

Donovan Mitchell exited Friday's game against the Pacers with a left ankle sprain and did no return. The All-Star, averaging 26.5 points per game, had to be helped to the locker room early in the third quarter.

"We hope that it's nothing serious," head coach Quin Snyder said post-game. "There in the process of doing everything they can do to assess that. As far as playing without any player, whether it be Donovan, Mike, Rudy, whoever it is. There's stretches of the game every game, guys don't play 48 minutes."

The Jazz improved their NBA best record to 42-14 on Friday; after trailing by 13-points at halftime and losing Mitchell in the third quarter, they executed a 21-point turnaround to win 119-111.

"Obviously, Donovan, it's as I said a big, big part of what we do, but that's where guys gotta come together and try to figure it out," Snyder added.

Mitchell was initially expected to speak after the game but was still getting treatment, and the Jazz Public Relations staff informed the media he would not be doing any post-game media following Friday's game.

