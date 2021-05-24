NBA Playoffs: Jazz Starting Lineup Against Grizzlies Without Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Utah for Game 1.

The Utah Jazz are the first seed in the Western Conference and have had an incredible season with the best record in the entire NBA.

They will begin the NBA Playoffs by hosting the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, who point guard Ja Morant leads.

The Grizzlies went through the NBA's play-in tournament, beating the Spurs and Warriors to get there.

The Jazz have announced their starting lineup on Sunday, and it can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Jazz are 7.5-point favorites over the Memphis Grizzlies in Utah for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball