NBA News: Jimmy Butler Status in Heat 76ers Showdown

Jimmy Butler Status in Heat 76ers Showdown
Jimmy Butler is questionable for the 76ers and Heat game on Thursday.
Jimmy Butler had to leave the Miami Heat's game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday after being poked in the eye. For the Heat's big game on Thursday against the 76ers (also Butler's former team), he remains questionable due to the same eye injury.
The Miami Heat are tied with the New York Knicks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and both teams remain just a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed.
The Hawks, Knicks and Heat can all end up in either the four, five, or six seed spot, and of court, all three teams would love to end up with the fourth seed and have home-court advantage.
The status of Butler can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS STUN 76ERS: The Indiana Pacers will finish in the top-10 seeds in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the 76ers at home 103-94 and held them to just 13-points in the third quarter. CLICK HERE.