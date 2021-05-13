NBA News: Jimmy Butler Status in Heat 76ers Showdown

Jimmy Butler had to leave the Miami Heat's game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday after being poked in the eye. For the Heat's big game on Thursday against the 76ers (also Butler's former team), he remains questionable due to the same eye injury.

The Miami Heat are tied with the New York Knicks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and both teams remain just a half-game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed.

The Hawks, Knicks and Heat can all end up in either the four, five, or six seed spot, and of court, all three teams would love to end up with the fourth seed and have home-court advantage.

The status of Butler can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball