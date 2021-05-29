NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Brook Lopez Stuffs Heat's Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler was blocked by Brook Lopez during Game 4.

Brook Lopez had a massive block on Jimmy Butler during the first quarter of Game 4 in Miami between the Heat and Bucks.

The full highlight can be seen in a video below from the official Twitter account of the Bucks.

If the Bucks win on Saturday, they advance to the second round.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 5-point favorites on Saturday in Game 4 against the Heat in Miami, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball