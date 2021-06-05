NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Joel Embiid Status Against Hawks

Joel Embiid is questionable for Game 1 against the Hawks on Sunday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Yet, the All-Star Embiid is questionable for Game 1, according to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, and his status can be seen in a Tweet below from Charania.

The 76ers are 2.5 point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

