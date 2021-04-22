Joel Embiid Nearly Hits Best Shot in NBA History

Joel Embiid Nearly Hit The Best Shot in NBA History
Joel Embiid nearly sent the 76ers to overtime with the Suns.
During Wednesday's loss to the Suns at home in Philadelphia, 76ers' star Joel Embiid nearly hit the shot of the century.
The 76ers trailed 116-113 with essentially no time remaining, and Embiid chucked up a shot from the length of the court that hit the backboard and nearly fell.
The shot would have sent the game to overtime.
The highlight can be seen below in a post by Bleacher Report.
All in all, the game was still a productive one for the 76ers; they find themselves losing by just three points to the Suns, without Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons.
They found a way to hang around with the second-best team in the Western Conference without having two out of three of their best players for the night.
