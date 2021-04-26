Joel Embiid Status on Monday Against Thunder

Joel Embiid is questionable for Monday against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports.

The 76ers may be without Joel Embiid on Monday night against the Thunder. After not having Simmons for several games, Embiid had to carry a large load, and then on top of that, both missed the last game against the Bucks.

Tonight, Embiid is questionable, reports Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer.

The tweet from Pompey can be seen below, in which he adds that Simmons is available tonight.

"#Sixers status for tonight Furkan Korkmaz - available Ben Simmons- available Paul Reed- available Tobias Harris - available Joel Embiid - remains questionable Danny Green - out Mike Scott - now out due to left hip soreness," Pompey Tweeted on Monday.