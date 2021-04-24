Joel Embiid Status on Saturday Uncertain
Joel Embiid will be a game-time decision on Saturday.
Joel Embiid has had to carry the load for the 76ers as of late, with Ben Simmons missing several games recently.
Embiid is coming off of a stretch where he missed a string of games and then slowed down his MVP campaign, which appeared to be in full swing with his incredible season so far this year.
On Saturday, Embiid will be a game-time decision relayed, Eric Nehm of The Athletic from what Doc Rivers said pre-game.
"No update on Joel Embiid yet. Doc Rivers said he thinks Embiid will go, but Embiid still needs to test his shoulder," Nehm Tweeted on Saturday afternoon.
The game is scheduled for 3:30 Eastern Time between two of the NBA's best and Eastern Conference rivals, who both will be looking to finish the season as the number one seed.
