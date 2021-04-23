Joel Embiid Stuffs Giannis in 76ers Bucks Clash

In Thursday's game between two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, Joel Embiid had an emphatic block on two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The video can be seen in a Tweet by Bleacher Report below.

Giannis took the ball down the lane, and at his size he does not his shot blocked much, but Embiid, even bigger, was able to deny the Bucks' star an opportunity at the rim.

The 76ers were once again without Ben Simmons but did get Tobias Harris back into the starting lineup.

The Bucks won 124-117 in Milwaukee. Over on the 76ers side, they will need to get healthy or put together some wins because the Bucks and Nets could easily dethrone them as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.