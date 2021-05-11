Joel Embiid Updated Status in 76ers Pacers Game

Joel Embiid is out on Tuesday evening against the Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers have had the injury bug all season, and on Tuesday, when they host the 76ers, it's no different as the team is without key players such as Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner.

However, the 76ers will also be without Joel Embiid, which levels the playing field. Embiid has been playing like an MVP all season, averaging 29.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He's out with an illness, so it's not injury related.

The status of Embiid can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers are currently fighting for their playoffs lives (now the ninth seed) and are just a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards and three games ahead of the Chicago Bulls.

Their final stretch of games features elite teams such as the 76ers, Bucks and Lakers.

"We have a lot of tough teams coming in, but I think it's a good challenge for us," Domantas Sabonis said post-game on Monday evening of their remaining schedule. "To go against these dominant teams and really see if we're actually competitive."

The 76ers are 5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

