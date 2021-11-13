Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Pacers Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are in Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening, and they will be without their best player.

Joel Embiid is out for the game due to health and safety protocols and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Jacob Moreno.

The 76ers come into the game with an 8-5 record, while not having Ben Simmons play in any games yet this season.

As for the Pacers, they are 5-8, but were able to go 2-2 on their four-game road trip against the Trail Blazers, Kings, Nuggets and Jazz.

