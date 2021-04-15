John Wall Having Resurgent Season in Houston

John Wall scored 31 points and 9 assists in a loss against the Pacers on Wednesday night. The 5x All-Star missed nearly all of the last two years after dealing with multiple injuries.

John Wall came into the NBA as the number one overall pick of the Washington Wizards in 2010. By his fourth NBA season, he was already an All-Star, something he would be for five consecutive years from 2014-18. The Wizards also made the playoffs in four of those five seasons.

Fast-forward to the modern-day, and Wall is playing his first full season since 2017-18 after a ruptured achilles last season, and on a re-building Houston Rockets team that, after last night's 132-14 loss to the Indiana Pacers, has them just a half-game back of the worst record in the NBA.

The Rockets have also lost four games in a row.

"I think just coming out with a sense of urgency that's really the biggest factor," Wall told reporters post-game. "Just coming out more focused, more sense of urgency, that's the biggest focus to be honest."

Wall scored 31 points and tallied nine assists, and has scored 30+ points in three of his last four games.

"I think we probably won one game out of those three games that I had 30, so that really doesn't mean much to me," he said. "I'm starting to feel better; it's just taking time."

On the season as a whole, the 30-year-old point guard is averaging just under 21 points and seven assists. After enduring such a long time off to get his body back to this point, his return to putting up big numbers is something to behold.

"I've dealt with little nagging injuries all year," he said. "I don't make no excuses. If I'm going to get between those four lines, I'm going to go out there and compete and play as hard as I can."

After playing the Pacers on Wednesday, Wall and the Rockets resume action again on Friday when they host the Denver Nuggets.