NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Speaks After Loss to Jazz

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Utah Jazz 112-109 in Game 1 on Tuesday evening in Utah.

After the game, Leonard, who had 23 points, spoke to reporters.

"I think we had a pretty good rhythm in the first half," Leonard said post-game. "I think we came in that third quarter pretty flat, but they are a good defensive team. They played hard tonight, they fought the whole game and they got the win."

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

