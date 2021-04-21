Kawhi Leonard Status Wednesday Night

Kawhi Leonard continues to miss games, and will be reevaluated next week.

Kawhi Leonard will be out for the Clippers in tonight's home game against the Grizzlies in Los Angeles. Paul George is also tonight with rest.

Leonard continues to miss games after the team announced on Tuesday that he would be reevaluated next week.

"Kawhi Leonard, out tonight versus Portland, has been managing right foot soreness and will be reevaluated next week," the Clippers official Public Relations Twitter tweeted Tuesday.

While the Clippers sit comfy at the third seed in the Western Conference, injuries to Leonard are not a good sign but do not appear to be serious, thankfully.

Outside of the Lakers, the Clippers appear to be some of the only serious threats to make the NBA Finals if Leonard and George and the rest of the team can stay healthy.