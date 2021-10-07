Pacers-Knicks: Check Out What Kemba Walker Put On His IG Story After The Knicks Beat The Pacers

Kemba Walker is a four-time NBA All-Star who has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics over his 10-year NBA career.
The star point guard is entering his 11th season, and is now on the New York Knicks.
Walker is a New York native who is from New York City (the Bronx).
Therefore, on Tuesday evening when Walker had 12 points and four assists in the Knicks preseason win over the Indiana Pacers, it was his first time playing for his hometown team.
On Wednesday, Walker reposted a photo from Excel Basketball (the agency that represents him) and posted it to his Instagram story.
The post from Excel with the caption, "Just a kid from the Bronx. #excelling" can be seen below.
The screenshot from his Instagram story can also be seen embedded below.
A clip of Walker speaking after the game on the court can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of the Knicks.
The Knicks won the game 125-104.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.