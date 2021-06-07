NBA Playoffs: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Gives Prediction For Nets Bucks Series

Kendrick Perkins has the Milwaukee Bucks beating the Brooklyn Nets in seven games.

The Brooklyn Nets own a 1-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks after beating them in Game 1 at Barclays Center on Saturday night.

On Monday evening, they will play Game 2 once again in Brooklyn, New York.

Earlier in the day on Monday, ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins gave his prediction for how the series would end. His Tweet can be seen below.

The Nets are 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball