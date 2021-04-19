Kevin Durant, James Harden OUT Tuesday

Kevin Durant and James Harden will miss Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, team says on Monday.

The Tweet is relayed by ESPN's Malika Andrews below.

Harden has missed a consecutive streak of games with a hamstring issue. However, Durant, who had missed a large chunk of time, started to get back in the groove and then got hurt on Sunday in Miami against the Heat.

After going 3-3 from the field in the first quarter, he exited the game and did not return. The Nets announced he had a left thigh contusion. Kyrie Irving went on to score 20 points and pass out nine assists, and Landry Shamet scored 30 points off the bench.

The Nets lost 109-107.

Right now, the Nets are in the second seed in the Eastern Conference and have put themselves in a good spot so that injuries in the regular seasons do not mean much for their playoff position. Once the post-season starts, their long string of injuries will need to get under control.