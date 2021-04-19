Kevin Durant, James Harden OUT Tuesday
Kevin Durant and James Harden will miss Tuesday's game against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans, the team announced on Monday.
The Tweet is relayed by ESPN's Malika Andrews below.
Harden has missed a consecutive streak of games with a hamstring issue. However, Durant, who had missed a large chunk of time, started to get back in the groove and then got hurt on Sunday in Miami against the Heat.
After going 3-3 from the field in the first quarter, he exited the game and did not return. The Nets announced he had a left thigh contusion. Kyrie Irving went on to score 20 points and pass out nine assists, and Landry Shamet scored 30 points off the bench.
The Nets lost 109-107.
Right now, the Nets are in the second seed in the Eastern Conference and have put themselves in a good spot so that injuries in the regular seasons do not mean much for their playoff position. Once the post-season starts, their long string of injuries will need to get under control.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Pacers drop second in a row on Sunday in Atlanta against the Hawks: The Pacers fell 129-117 to the Hawks on Sunday. Myles Turner made his return to the lineup but, the Pacers could not contain the Hawks led by Clint Capela's 24 rebounds and Trae Young's 34 points. CLICK HERE