NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kevin Durant Pre-Game Outfit Before Celtics Game

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets can close out the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are leading the Boston Celtics 3-1 in their series, and in Brooklyn on Tuesday for Game 5, the Nets can send them home for the season.

Before the game, the Nets posted a photo of Kevin Durant's pre-game outfit, and that photo can be seen in a post below from the Nets' official Twitter account.

The Nets are 12.5-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball