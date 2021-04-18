Kevin Durant Exits Nets Heat Game With Injury

Kevin Durant left in the first quarter of the Nets game with the Heat in Miami on Sunday.

Former NBA MVP and current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant exited Sunday's game against the Heat in Miami after an injury.

Durant left the game in the first quarter after playing just four minutes and scoring eight points on 3-3 shooting from the field.

The Nets announced that he would miss the remainder of the game with a left thigh contusion.

Durant is averaging 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on the season but has only played in 24 of the team's 57 games.

There is no issue with Durant missing games when the team has Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Blake Griffin and others. However, when the playoffs come around in a playoff series against a team like the 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals or Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, his health will be vital in the Nets advancing or winning an NBA Championship.

The Nets lost on a last-second buzzer-beater on Sunday when Bam Adebayo of theHeat hit a shot for them to win 109-107.

