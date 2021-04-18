Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Scores 20 Points and Dishes Nine Assists, Kevin Durant Exits with Injury
Currently fifth in the latest MVP tracker from Basketball-Reference, Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and dished out nine assists on Sunday against the Heat in Miami.
The Nets lost Kevin Durant to injury in the first quarter, and players such as Irving and Landry Shamet, who had 30 points, stepped up. Yet, the Nets tied with the Heat 107-107 in the game's final seconds, lost on a walk-off buzzer-beater by Heat center Bam Adebayo.
On the season, Irving is averaging 27.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. While he has missed 16 games this season, if he can continue this kind of output while remaining in the lineup, his MVP case will continue to grow.
Durant, a former MVP, is not in the conversation this season due to missing so many games, but fellow Nets star Harden is second on the MVP tracker.
Irving has never won MVP, and while it is unlikely this season, there is still a possibility if he can step up when Harden and Durant miss time.
