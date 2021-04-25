Kevin Durant Official Status Revealed for Sunday against Suns

Kevin Durant Official Status Revealed for Sunday's Nets Against Suns
Kevin Durant has been out since last Sunday when the Nets lost on a buzzer-beater to the Heat in Maimi.
The Nets said he had a left thigh contusion and did not return after the first quarter of action.
James Harden has also been out with a lingering hamstring issue, and Durant has not played since last Sunday's contest. In his absence, Kyrie Irving had answered the bell and stepped up for his team. That being said, the Nets will need to get healthy for the playoffs,
Good news came on Saturday night that Durant was probable on the team's injury report.
Even more good news came pre-game as Durant is now officially ruled available, Alex Schiffer of The Atheltic relayed.
"Nets officially rule Kevin Durant and Tyler Johnson available for today's game against the Suns," Schiffer Tweeted pre-game on Sunday.
