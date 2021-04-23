Kevin Durant OUT, Kyrie Irving Will Need to Step Up Against Celtics

Kyrie Irving will once again need to step up for the Nets on Friday night; the team is without Kevin Durant once again.

The Tweet from the Nets about Durant's status can be seen below.

"Updates to the Status Report for tonight's game vs. Boston: Kevin Durant (left thigh contusion) - OUT Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) - OUT Alize Johnson (health and safety protocols) - OUT," The Nets tweeted on Friday night pre-game.

Irving spent time in Boston after being traded by the Cavs several years ago. He had once thought to have been someone who would spend many years in Boston, but in the summer of 2019 decided to join forces with Durant in Brooklyn.

Irving typically preforms well against his old team.

The Nets also remain without James Harden as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury.