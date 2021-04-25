Kevin Durant Returns to Face Devin Booker and Suns
Kevin Durant will return on Sunday against the Suns
Kevin Durant will return to action against the Suns on Sunday in Brooklyn, the team announced that he was probable on Saturday night.
The Suns have been getting lucky on their road trip. First, they got to face the 76ers without Ben Simmons and faced the Celtics without Jaylen Brown.
However, on Sunday, they will have to go up against Durant and Kyrie Irving.
James Harden still remains out due to a hamstring injury.
The Nets Tweeted their injury report on Saturday night, and the report can be seen below.
"Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is planning to return to the lineup vs. Phoenix today, sources tell ESPN. Durant missed three games with a left leg contusion. Tip at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN," Adrian Wojnarowski Tweeted on Sunday morning.
