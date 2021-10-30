Kevin Durant Should Have Been Ejected From The Pacers-Nets Game

During the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets on Friday evening, Kevin Durant threw the basketball all the way into the stands (see clip below from the Action Network on Twitter).

Durant was given a technical foul for the action, but he actually should have been thrown out of the game.

The NBA Officials released a statement on the play, and admitted he should have been thrown out for what he did based on the NBA's rulebook (see tweet below), and read their report here.

Durant finished the game with 22 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and the Nets beat the Pacers 105-98.

