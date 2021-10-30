Kevin Durant Should Have Been Ejected From The Pacers-Nets Game

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Kevin Durant Should Have Been Thrown For Doing This In Pacers-Nets Game
    Publish date:

    Kevin Durant Should Have Been Thrown For Doing This In Pacers-Nets Game

    Kevin Durant threw a ball into the stands during the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets and was not ejected.
    Author:

    During the game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets on Friday evening, Kevin Durant threw the basketball all the way into the stands (see clip below from the Action Network on Twitter). 

    Durant was given a technical foul for the action, but he actually should have been thrown out of the game. 

    The NBA Officials released a statement on the play, and admitted he should have been thrown out for what he did based on the NBA's rulebook (see tweet below), and read their report here.

    Read More

    Durant finished the game with 22 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and the Nets beat the Pacers 105-98.

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_17005471_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Should Have Been Ejected From The Pacers-Nets Game

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Pacers Should Trade For Kyrie Irving

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_17052341_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Twitter Is Having Fun With This Quote After The Pacers-Nets Game

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_17053206_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Drop Third Straight In Brooklyn

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17005472_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kevin Durant Gets A Technical Foul For Throwing The Ball Into The Stands During The Pacers-Nets Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Chris Duarte Has Been Sensational And The Warriors And Others Passed On Him

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16965852_168388303_lowres
    News

    NBA Twitter Is Going Crazy Over James Harden Not Getting This Foul Call During The Pacers-Nets Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17053440_168388303_lowres
    News

    James Harden Had A Shocking Stat In The Pacers-Nets Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15580041_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers-Nets: Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Game

    3 hours ago