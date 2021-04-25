Kevin Durant Status Against Suns Revealed
The Brooklyn Nets have had the injury bug this season, and their stars have been a big part of the situation. Kevin Durant missed significant time earlier in the season, and James Harden is currently out indefinitely.
Harden has dealt with a lingering hamstring issue, and Durant, who had just returned from injury, has been out since last Sunday.
In Miami against the Heat last Sunday, the superstar injured his left thigh and was announced as out for the remainder of the game with a left-though contusion.
Durant had not played since but is likely to play on Sunday against the Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
"Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is planning to return to the lineup vs. Phoenix today, sources tell ESPN. Durant missed three games with a left leg contusion. Tip at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN," Woj Tweeted on Sunday morning.
