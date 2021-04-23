Kevin Durant Status for Friday Against Celtics Announced

Kevin Durant will miss Friday's contest against the Celtics

Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets announced on Friday evening.

Durant has been dealing with a left-thigh contusion that he suffered in a game against the Miami Heat in Miami last Sunday.

He left that game in the first quarter and has not returned to action since.

The Nets are also without James Harden, who was announced as out indefinitely earlier in the week with his hamstring injury.

The Tweet from the Nets about Durant's status can be seen below.

"Updates to the Status Report for tonight's game vs. Boston: Kevin Durant (left thigh contusion) - OUT Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) - OUT Alize Johnson (health and safety protocols) - OUT," The Nets tweeted on Friday night pre-game.