Kevin Durant Status on Sunday Against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks

Kevin Durant is not listed on the injury report on Sunday.

Kevin Durant's most recent game was in Indiana against the Pacers, and in that game, he was tremendous. He scored 22 points in the third quarter alone and finished the game with 42 points, ten assists and a win.

However, the superstar did not play in the Brooklyn Nets' last game but will return on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets listed three players on their injury report for Sunday's contest, and neither Durant nor Irving showed up on the list.

The Bucks are now 2.5 favorites, according to FanDuel.

The injury report can be seen in a Tweet below.

