Kevin Durant Status on Tuesday Against Raptors

Kevin Durant is expected to start on Tuesday.
Kevin Durant returned last game against the Suns for the first time in a week after suffering an injury to his left thigh in the first quarter of a game against the Heat in Miami.

On Tuesday, the Nets face the Raptors in Toronto and will have Durant in the lineup once again, according to FantasyLabs NBA, who relayed what head coach Steve Nash said pre-game.

"Lineup note: Kevin Durant expected to start Tuesday and have his minutes limit increased, per coach Nash," FantasyLabs NBA Tweeted on Tuesday. 

Durant and the Nets will need to remain healthy to hold their position in the Eastern Conference Playoff race and make sure that they can be beneficial for a playoff series.

