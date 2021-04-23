Kevin Durant's Status for Friday Against Celtics

Kevin Durant Status for Friday Against Celtics
The Nets injury report has been long as of late, and the team recently announced that James Harden is out indefinitely. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant, who missed an abundance of time, had just returned to the fold only to get hurt once again during Sunday's clash with the Heat in Miami.
The All-Star forward left the game in the first quarter due to a left thigh contusion and did not play in the rest of that game nor the previous two games.
That being said, for Friday, he is listed as questionable on the team's injury report, as relayed by Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
"Kevin Durant (left thigh contusion) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow vs. the #Celtics. Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness) is doubtful, while Nic Claxton is still out. #Nets," Lewis Tweeted on Thursday.
