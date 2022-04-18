Skip to main content
Key Pacers Offseason Dates To Know

It's all set up to be a huge offseason for the Indiana Pacers. Coming off a 25-win season, their worst since the 1980s, this can be a foundational summer to slingshot forward. And there are many dates you'll want to mark on your calendar.

This is arguably the Pacers' most important offseason in decades. It's a foundational summer because what they do now sets the tone for where this team wants to be moving forward.

They can only improve from here following a 25-57 season, their worst record since the 1984-85 season when just 22 games were won.

Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Sacramento Kings, is now the face of the team. They finally have the true point guard that they've needed for more than a decade.

They'll have a top ten pick for the first time since 1989 and were expecting to have another first-rounder, but then the Cavaliers went 0 for 2 in play-in games to qualify for the playoffs and so they keep their pick.

The Pacers do not have their own second-round pick, but they do have the Rockets' and Suns' — which are set to be the first and last picks in the second round.

Below are the key offseason dates.

  • May 16-22: Pre-Draft Combine in Chicago
  • May 17: Draft Lottery in Chicago
  • June 13: Draft Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline (5 p.m. ET)
  • June 23: Draft in Brooklyn
  • July 1: Start of free agency
  • July 7-17: Summer League in Las Vegas

