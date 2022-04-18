Key Pacers Offseason Dates To Know

This is arguably the Pacers' most important offseason in decades. It's a foundational summer because what they do now sets the tone for where this team wants to be moving forward.

They can only improve from here following a 25-57 season, their worst record since the 1984-85 season when just 22 games were won.

Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Sacramento Kings, is now the face of the team. They finally have the true point guard that they've needed for more than a decade.

They'll have a top ten pick for the first time since 1989 and were expecting to have another first-rounder, but then the Cavaliers went 0 for 2 in play-in games to qualify for the playoffs and so they keep their pick.

The Pacers do not have their own second-round pick, but they do have the Rockets' and Suns' — which are set to be the first and last picks in the second round.

May 16-22 : Pre-Draft Combine in Chicago

: Pre-Draft Combine in Chicago May 17 : Draft Lottery in Chicago

: Draft Lottery in Chicago June 13 : Draft Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline (5 p.m. ET)

: Draft Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline (5 p.m. ET) June 23 : Draft in Brooklyn

: Draft in Brooklyn July 1 : Start of free agency

: Start of free agency July 7-17: Summer League in Las Vegas

More Pacers Related Stories

Pacers miss out on additional first-round pick after Cavaliers miss the playoffs. CLICK HERE.

One Year Ago: Pacers legend Slick Leonard passed away. CLICK HERE.

Here's what head coach Rick Carlisle said after their final regular-season game. CLICK HERE.

Two-way guard Gabe York receives game ball after making NBA debut in Philadelphia. CLICK HERE.

Here's what Tyrese Haliburton tweeted about the NBA Awards. CLICK HERE.

TWITTER: @ScottAgness

AllPacers on Facebook: @AllPacersSI