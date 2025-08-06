Key Pacers Free Agent Signing Could Have Major Impact on In-Season Trades
The Indiana Pacers have four centers on their roster for next season, but none of them are named Myles Turner. With Turner now in Milwaukee, the Pacers will have a new starting center for the first time in a decade.
One of the centers the Pacers have on the roster is Isaiah Jackson. They brought him back on a three-year deal worth $21 million in restricted free agency.
Signing a player like that, fresh off an Achilles tear, to a deal that large has some risks, but that deal also could limit Indiana's flexibility to make a trade.
More news: Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Reveals Who Will Start at Shooting Guard This Season
Jackson's extension means that they cannot trade him until January 15th, if they want to move him at all. That means that if he gets hurt again, they will have some trouble finding a viable starting center.
Jackson is the favorite to win the starting center spot, but he will have stern competition. Without the Pacers having a proven starter at that spot on the roster, it's no guarantee that Jackson will take that job.
The Pacers likely wouldn't make a move to trade for a center until the trade deadline anyway, if they decide to make a move at all. They are confident that Jackson, James Wiseman, and Jay Huff can play well.
Tony Bradley is still on the roster and even got playing time in the Finals against the Thunder, but he is less likely to fit into this battle because of his relative lack of skill on offense.
More news: Pacers’ Ideal New Starting Shooting Guard is Clear, Says Insider
Indiana has never shied away from making a big trade when they've found someone they like. If they find a center that they like that is available on the trade market, they will make a move.
The Pacers right now believe that Jackson is going to be on the roster for the long term. They believe in his ability to grow his game and fill in with the rest of the roster.
So far in his young career, Jackson is averaging 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He is shooting 59.5 percent from the field and 20.6 percent from 3.
More news: Pacers Expert Reveals Why Indiana Didn't Re-Sign Key Contributor
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.